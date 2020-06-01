7,900 Shares in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNST. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $133,016,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,515,000 after buying an additional 446,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,289,000 after buying an additional 226,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28,992.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 652,036 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $23,593,000.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director James E. Audia sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $305,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $26,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,915 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNST opened at $35.53 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.63.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNST. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

