360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 Finance Inc. offers a digital consumer finance platform. The Company provides online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. 360 Finance Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QFIN. ValuEngine cut 360 Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on 360 Finance in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.40 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. 360 Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 18.94%. On average, analysts expect that 360 Finance will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. TT International raised its position in 360 Finance by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588,260 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,107,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,969,000. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after buying an additional 1,044,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

