35,047 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,385,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,381,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

