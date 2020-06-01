19,300 Shares in BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BeyondAirInc . as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $119.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Saturday.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

