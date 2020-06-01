19,200 Shares in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SeaSpine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 291,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $290.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPNE. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other SeaSpine news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $51,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

