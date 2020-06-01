12,843 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 77,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,003. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

