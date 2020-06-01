12,843 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 77,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,003. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.81.
Marriott International Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
