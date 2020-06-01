12,523 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.39. 2,292,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.61. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

