-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUIK opened at $4.92 on Friday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

