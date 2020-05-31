Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,122 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Vision were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,675,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Vision by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,607,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 464,775 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,632,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after buying an additional 299,320 shares during the period.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.04. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

