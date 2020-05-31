Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,581,651.16. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of -0.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.