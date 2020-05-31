Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) to “Buy”

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axsome missed on earnings for the first quarter of 2020. Its pipeline candidates, which are being developed for multiple CNS indications, are making a good progress. The NDA for AXS-05 and AXS-07 to address major depressive disorder and an acute treatment of migraine, respectively, are expected to be filed in the fourth quarter of 2020. A potential approval will boost Axsome’s growth in the future quarters. The company can have two marketed products in its portfolio, which will potentially advance toward commercialization as early as 2021. However, due to lack of a marketed product, Axsome is yet to generate any revenues. Dearth of collaboration contracts too remains a woe. Thus, any developmental delay in the pipeline will hurt the stock. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

