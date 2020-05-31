Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Hold

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

MCRB stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.