Zacks Investment Research Downgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Sell

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of G-III Apparel have lagged the industry in the past three months, the company’s attractive valuation, sound fundamentals and strategic initiatives cannot be ignored. It also boasts an earnings beat trend that continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Notably, DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld brands have been contributing to the company’s performance. Moreover, e-commerce business bodes well. However, it has been witnessing softness in its retail segment due to weak underlying brands and store closures. Nevertheless, management is on track with restructuring of retail operations, which will bring down the number of stores and cut losses from underperforming locations. Moreover, it has furlough associates, and temporarily cut salary to reinforce financial position amid the pandemic.”

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

GIII stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $496.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.55. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 30,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.