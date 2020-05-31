Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,400 shares of company stock worth $406,610. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $5,358,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

