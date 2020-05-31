Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Lattice Semiconductor also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 142,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 51,366 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

