Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce sales of $1.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the lowest is $100,000.00. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $9.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 million to $17.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $75.67 million, with estimates ranging from $37.90 million to $128.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KALA. BidaskClub raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah acquired 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 139,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

KALA opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $668.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

