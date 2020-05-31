Zacks: Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post sales of $327.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.20 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $568.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of WWW opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

