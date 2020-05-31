Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report $55.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $56.90 million. Tilray posted sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $240.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $248.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $401.51 million, with estimates ranging from $342.23 million to $487.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.29). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 220,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,628,847.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 8.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.29.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

