Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) will post $34.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the highest is $34.96 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $34.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.10 million to $139.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $141.30 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $143.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

UBA stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $526.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 518,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

