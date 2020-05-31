Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

CFX stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 940.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

