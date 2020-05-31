Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,589 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $9.00 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.24%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.