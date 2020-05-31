Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,442.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,346.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,997.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.