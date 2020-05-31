Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday. Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Worthington Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

