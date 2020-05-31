Wolfe Research Downgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Underperform

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.70% from the company’s current price.

HA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

HA opened at $14.43 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $663.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

