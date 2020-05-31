WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,266 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.32% of Trinseo worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,764,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 182,467 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 92,826 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSE. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.87 million, a PE ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.79. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Phillip Stasse acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $96,470.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz acquired 17,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,805.57. Insiders have acquired 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

