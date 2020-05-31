WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 337,012 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 337,012 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of First Bancorp worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 310,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 82,852 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,020,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 337,300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

FBP stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.