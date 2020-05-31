WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.78.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.