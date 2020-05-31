WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 49.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,773 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

KBH stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

