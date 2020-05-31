WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Core Laboratories worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after acquiring an additional 678,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 76.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 8,936.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 508,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $16,496,000. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $10,689,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 3.07.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.