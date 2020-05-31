Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Williams Companies by 245.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after buying an additional 289,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $863,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

