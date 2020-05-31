Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of WLDN opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.28 million, a P/E ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

