White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 3,420.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTM opened at $915.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $911.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,020.45. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $629.21 and a one year high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,953.51 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis acquired 1,050 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

