Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $20.19 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.