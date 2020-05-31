Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) Stock Position Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

MNP opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

