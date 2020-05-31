Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) versus Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Head to Head Comparison

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Watford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -2.97% -1.18% -0.33% Watford 8.38% -30.56% -7.31%

43.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Watford shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Watford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kingstone Companies and Watford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Watford 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.09%. Watford has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.41%. Given Kingstone Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Watford.

Risk and Volatility

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watford has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Watford’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.33 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -4.94 Watford $687.36 million 0.43 $62.54 million $2.00 7.39

Watford has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watford, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Watford on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

