VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $163.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.09.

VMware stock opened at $156.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at $28,934,695.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 145.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in VMware by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 5,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,910,000 after buying an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

