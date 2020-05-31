Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Veracyte worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,837,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,044 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,480,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 24.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,350,000 after purchasing an additional 887,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,460.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

