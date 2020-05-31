Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce $23.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the highest is $33.50 million. Veracyte posted sales of $30.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $114.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.88 million to $139.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.01 million, with estimates ranging from $154.50 million to $155.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.94 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

