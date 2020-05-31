Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1,508.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $139.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $99.51 and a 52-week high of $155.81.

