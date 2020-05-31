United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 257,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $51,068,000. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In related news, Director Gary G. White purchased 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.44.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

