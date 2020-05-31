U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 90.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,520 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 337,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 109,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,717,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

