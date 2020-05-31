Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,736 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Renasant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 5,495.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 981,059 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 979,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $21,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Heyer bought 2,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,287 shares in the company, valued at $695,294.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. Renasant Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $144.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. TheStreet cut shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

