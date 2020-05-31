Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 153.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KURA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 437,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 52.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $776.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

