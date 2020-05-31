Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.95%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

