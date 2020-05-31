Trexquant Investment LP Invests $325,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 750,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 160,808 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 357,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,693.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $228,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,981,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,271 shares of company stock worth $1,422,509. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOLD opened at $12.48 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

