Trexquant Investment LP Invests $291,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $74.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $88.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.