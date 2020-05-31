Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 7,480 TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $60.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

