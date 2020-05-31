Trexquant Investment LP Buys 31,487 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 181.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,379,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 949,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.62.

Shares of IGT opened at $8.43 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.49 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

