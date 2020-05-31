Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $52,328.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,314.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $132,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,234 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ZS opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

