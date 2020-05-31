Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 396.75 ($5.22).

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 357 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 487.60 ($6.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 187.20 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 559.58 ($7.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 440.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.55.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

